Photo Exhibit ’20 Aprils’ Opens Tuesday in Caracas, 20 Years After Coup Against Hugo Chávez

This coming Tuesday, April 12, the headquarters of Correo de Carmelitas on Urdaneta Avenue in Caracas will host the photographic exhibition 20 Aprils, which compiles historical images of the events of April 11, 12 and 13, 2002.

Photos of Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, of the people in the streets, and from newspapers of the time are part of the repertoire that will be shown in the exhibit inaugurated on Tuesday, April 12 at 11 a.m. A preview of the montage was shown this Sunday by Venezuela’s Minister for Culture, Ernesto Villegas.

Through Twitter, Villegas wrote that the exhibition was organized by the Ministry of Culture and Ipostel to recall the events of April 13, 2002 with “historic photographs, videos and more,” 20 years later.

RELATED CONTENT: Gustavo Borges: “The Voice of the Barrios was the First that Rose on April 11, 12 and 13, 2002” (Interview)

Así va montaje de exposición “20 abriles” en la sede del Correo de Carmelitas, Av Urdaneta, CCS, organizada por @minculturave e @ipostel_ve en el marco de 20 años del #13A.

Con históricas fotografías, videos y más. Inauguración: martes #12A 11AM.#20AbrilesDeLealtadAVenezuela pic.twitter.com/zo2LdqLVFq — Ernesto Villegas Poljak (@VillegasPoljak) April 10, 2022

The exhibition is part of the February and April program, which also commemorates the rebellion led by Hugo Chávez and the Revolutionary Bolivarian Movement-200 (MBR-200) on February 4, 1992.

The program of activities includes a national historical essay contest, and a poetry and script contest for short films about the aforementioned events.

RELATED CONTENT: April 13, 2002: The Glorious Day of an Unprecedented Countercoup

The inauguration of the collection is planned for next week at Librerías del Sur, featuring the National Philharmonic orchestra directed by Rubén Capriles.

Likewise, at the Venezuelan Pavilion in Venice, on April 22, the exhibition Tierra, país, casa, cuerpo [land, nation, house, body] by Jorge Recio, with the artists Palmira Correa, Mila and César Vásquez will be inaugurated.

In addition, the International Festival of Progressive Theater will take place from July 27 to August 7 with 43 performances by theatrical groups from 11 countries.

Featured image: Policemen from the Metropolitan Police (involved in the coup) shooting at pro-Chavez demonstrators concentrated at the Puente Llaguno bridge, Caracas. File photo.

(Últimas Noticias) by Robert Araujo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/S

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.