The Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro, announced several changes in his Cabinet days before the announcement of the 2024 Presidential Elections schedule. Through his social media accounts, he reported the appointment of Luis Villegas Ramírez as Minister for National Commerce. Dheliz Álvarez, who held that position, will become the new Minister for Women and Gender Equality, and Guy Vernaez will become the new Minister for Communes. Alexis Corredor will become the new Minister of the Social Labor Process.

“With the need to continue advancing in the strengthening of the government team, I have decided to make some changes … announcements coming… Teamwork, sure victory!” wrote the head of state.

“I have appointed Guy Vernaez as the new Minister of Popular Power for the Communes, who has performed an excellent job in the Federal Council of Government. Let’s continue advancing with Popular Power, on the territory. Together with the People Always!…” published the head of state, who thanked the outgoing minister, Jorge Arreaza, for having carried out “extraordinary work in the Communes Ministry, in the grassroots and the catacombs of the people. He will now carry out important tasks for the revitalization of ALBA and other special international missions. A big hug!”

Mi agradecimiento al compañero @jaarreaza, quien realizó un extraordinario trabajo en las comunas, en las bases y en la catacumbas del pueblo. Ahora va a cumplir con importantes tareas para el reimpulso de la ALBA y otras misiones internacionales especiales. ¡Un Gran Abrazo! pic.twitter.com/k3Dzkjc1go — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) February 3, 2024

“Luis Antonio Villegas Ramírez now assumes the Ministry of Popular Power for National Commerce. We are going to advance even further in the recovery and reinvigoration of the economy. Venezuela has to be a powerful country. Maximum efficiency comrade!” wrote Maduro.

Regarding the outgoing Minister of National Commerce, Dheliz Álvarez, who is the the new Minister for Women and Gender Equality, the Venezuelan president wrote: “With her experience, she will re-boost and prioritize women’s entrepreneurship and other important projects of social inclusion and empowerment. Let’s go together with the Great Venezuela Women Mission!”

Maduro thanked the outgoing Minister for Women, Diva Guzmán, “for her tireless commitment and willingness to work alongside the women of the country. She is now going to fulfill other special tasks and return to the National Assembly, to the battle of ideas from the Legislative Branch.”

President Maduro also appointed Alexis Corredor as the new Minister for Labor. “With his experience and strength, he joins in working for the Venezuelan working class. Always hand in hand with the grassroots worker… We are going to battle… We will win!” said the president.

Regarding the outgoing Minister of Labor, Maduro said: “Francisco Torrealba is now going to work at the grassroots level of the labor movement and the National Assembly to continue the defense of the rights of the country’s working class. Thank you for your work as the head of the Ministry. As I know, you will continue fighting alongside the workers of the Homeland.”

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DZ

