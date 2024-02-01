The president of Venezuela’s National Assembly (AN), Jorge Rodríguez, has called for a proposal to establish the electoral schedule for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

During the ordinary session of parliament this Tuesday, January 30, the deputies approved an agreement to form a broad dialogue to build a proposed presidential electoral schedule. President Nicolás Maduro posted a message calling for “elections now” via social media, after the approval of the agreement was reported.

Rodríguez called on all Venezuelans to go to the National Electoral Council (CNE) next Monday, February 5, to propose a date for the upcoming presidential elections. “Our response must be to call everyone (…) for this coming Monday,” stated the parliamentarian, “and together we will prepare the electoral schedule. Let’s call for our presidential election, let’s take the proposal of all the people of Venezuela to the National Electoral Council.”

El presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, Jorge Rodríguez convocó a todos los sectores del país el próximo lunes, para elaborar el cronograma electoral. pic.twitter.com/fBqln5URRh — REDRADIOVE (@RedRadioVe) January 30, 2024

Rodríguez further called on the different sectors, productive and social, of the country to attend the AN to begin consultations to build the electoral schedule. He added that he is sure that before April 18, Venezuelans will have a defined electoral schedule, which will include the date of the presidential elections.

This Monday, Washington, in full display of its arrogant imperialist nature, began a blackmailing operation against the Venezuelan government, announcing the resumption of illegal sanctions following the sovereign Supreme Court ruling that denied lifting the disqualification of far-right politician María Corina Machado.

The White House also attempted to explain its decisions as a result of the law enforcement actions taken by the Venezuelan authorities, due to an unveiled terrorist plot launched by opposition operators in coordination with far-right politicians, alongside the CIA and the DEA.

April 18 is the expiration date of the OFAC General License 44 that has temporarily and partially lifting illegal US sanctions, which the White House announced won’t be renewed.

In his speech, Jorge Rodríguez reiterated his condemnation of the United States’ ultimatum to impose the authorization of opposition leader María Corina Machado or full sanctions will resume. He affirmed that the ratification of Machado’s disqualification will be maintained before and after April 18.

“The court has already decided and there will be no threats from kidnappers to change that decision,” the deputy clarified. “Save yourself the deadline, shitty Yankees, shove your ultimatum wherever it fits.”

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.