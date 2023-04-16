The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, inaugurated the exhibition Expo Gobierno 2023 in the Paseo Monumental Los Próceres in Caracas, on the occasion of 10 years of his administration as the president of the country. During the ceremony, he instructed public officials to work for fulfiling the real needs of the population.

“I ask all the officials who have responsibility in public office, to give their best, to do everything for the people of Venezuela. We must do more for our people, more and better, plan, think big, act big,” said President Maduro on Friday, April 14.

He said that until now the efforts of the authorities to meet the needs of the citizenry has not been sufficient, and urged the ministerial cabinet and all public officials to create strategies to provide the responses that Venezuelans demand.

“We must do more, each one of you, ministers, vice president, the general staff of the government, we must work for the people,” he said. “We have a strategic plan: the Homeland Plan. You are the protagonists as members of the government, so do more to give real results, of the highest quality.”

President Maduro emphasized that there will be no complacency for those who do not comply with the assigned tasks for the welfare of the country and the development policies of the government.

“Ten years later we ourselves have to call our attention,” he continued. “Zero self-indulgence, zero accommodating tendencies, zero minimalism. We have to move forward with a lot of effort and aspire for the most so that our people also have the greatest benefits in the social security system, in the systems of protection and social assistance, economic and political rights.”

4.5 million houses

At the exhibition, there will be 36 display stands until Sunday, April 16.

They contain exhibits from the 33 ministries, the 1×10 System of Good Government, and the Homeland Plan, highlighting the achievements of the Maduro administration in a new stage for the country, after the passing of former President Hugo Chávez, and 10 years since the 2013 elections in which Maduro was elected president by the majority of the Venezuelans, who reelected him in 2018.

“Today I express my heartiest thanks to the people of Venezuela who have accompanied me, 10 years of victories, 10 years of resistance, 10 years of unity, and now we are going for the rebirth of the homeland,” President Maduro said.

To celebrate 10 years in office, President Maduro handed over house number 4.5 million, located in the Las Cinco Águilas Blancas residential complex, in the state of Mérida. This is part of the Venezuela Great Housing Mission (GMVV) that guarantees the right to housing for the people of Venezuela.

President Maduro said that he felt proud for the commitment of the people and for the work that his team is doing, facing the adversities generated by the US blockade and illegal sanctions.

“We have had a difficult time, but we have faced all the circumstances, whatever they may be, we have applied the principle of always trusting the creative powers of the people who have not failed, responding heroically with sacrifice. This has affected the people, the working class, community members,” he said.

President Maduro urged all those present to continue supporting the base of the 3Rs.NETS 2030 program, whose purpose is to construct a governmental, civil, political and civilizational revolution.

“We have to be in constant communication with the people, they should not feel that they are orphans, People-Government and Government-People,” he stressed.

Anti-corruption campaign: 500 vehicles confiscated

President Maduro explained that, as part of the ongoing anti-corruption operation, 500 vehicles that had been bought by the corrupt with illegally acquired money were confiscated. He added that he is planning to hand them over to law enforcement agencies for patrol work in the country.

“I have ordered that, once we obtain the possession of these vehicles—more than 500 high-end vehicles bought with corruption money—they will be handed over to the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) for the Peace Quadrants and to guarantee citizen security,” President Maduro said.

According to the instruction he issued on March 29, any asset seized will be used in social welfare programs.

“Everything we confiscate from drug trafficking, corruption, goes immediately to the Bolivarian National Police, to the Peace Quadrants, National Anti-Corruption Police, to combat corruption and the mafias,” he stated.

The president directed the governor of Bolívar state, Ángel Marcano, to restructure the Venezuelan Corporation of Guayana (CVG), after the arrest of eight members of its executive board for involvement in a corruption plot.

“Ángel, you have to help me. We have been together in the fight for almost 25 years, and now I need your help, we have to structurally transform the CVG and all the companies in the CVG holding,” he said to the governor.

The president asked the Venezuelan people to continue supporting him as head of state, after 10 years of political and social changes.

“We are here for making dreams into reality, to build a new civilization, a new society and magnify the idea of ​​Bolivarian, Christian socialism, and to be able to see the future with the certainty of what we are building in the present,” he said. “If I am here as president, I have a mission to fulfill, and I ask for your support to fulfill it with honor, honesty, humility, efficiency and effectiveness to protect our people.”

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

