The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, dismissed the recent threats of the Biden administration to impose new sanctions on Venezuela if the dialogue process between the government and the far-right opposition does not continue. “The imperialist who can intimidate Venezuelans who are fighting for our land, for our future, for the Patria Grande in which we believe and which we are building, has not been born,” said the president.

He made these comments in a speech at the end of the civic-military mobilization which took place on Thursday, April 13, to commemorate the 21st Day of the Rescue of National Dignity that celebrates the people’s victory over the failed coup d’etat against President Hugo Chávez in April 2002, and the 14th anniversary of the formation of the Bolivarian Militia.

On Wednesday, April 12, a US State Department spokesperson announced that the US government will “review and adjust” the sanctions against Venezuela if President Maduro “does not negotiate in good faith, does not fulfill his commitments or increases persecution of political activists.”

“Yesterday a gringo spokesperson threatened Venezuela, saying that if the political dialogue with the Unitary Platform does not advance, they would retaliate and sanction our country,” President Maduro said in response. “I tell the gringo spokesperson: You better respect Venezuela, we are not afraid of threats made by the US government.”

President Maduro added that, in the last two decades, the people of Venezuela “have shown many times their courage, dignity, patriotism and love for the Patria Grande.”

He emphasized that “we are standing tall due to our own efforts, and we will continue to progress with our own efforts,” faithful to the emancipatory and revolutionary legacy of indigenous leader Guaicaipuro, Liberator Simón Bolívar, and independence heroes Antonio José de Sucre and Rafael Urdaneta.

“Imperialism, take back your words. Venezuela will continue in its course in the 21st century without fearing blackmail or threats, building its greatness and its democracy,” the president added.

“There will be justice and punishment for those who have robbed the people”

On the issue of corruption in the high levels of government and judiciary, President Nicolás Maduro stressed that those who “have stolen the wealth of the people” will be punished.

“There has to be justice and a strong hand against all the mafias, no matter what,” he stated. “There will be no complicity, I swear to the people of Venezuela. Here truth will be above all; there will be justice, and those who have robbed the people will be punished.”

Evoking the patriotic spirit of the civic-military union expressed by the people of Venezuela on April 13 and 14, 2002, President Maduro called on the people to remain steadfast in their morale, ethics and spirituality to win against the vices of corruption, bureaucracy, and mafias that betray Venezuelans.

“Like we were capable of the miracle of April 13 in the midst of a coup, I call on the people for a new April 13 against corruption, bureaucracy and mafias,” he said. “A moral, ethical, spiritual April 13, an April 13 that elevates us above the difficulties, the betrayals, the immorality.”

He added that, as on April 13, 2002, hand in hand with the civic-military union, “we will be able to guide the paths of prosperity, well-being and happiness of our people with morality and enlightenment. We will achieve it with the union of the people.”

Unmasking the corrupt and the coup plotters

President Maduro urged the people to “unmask the corrupt, the bandits, the coup plotters wherever they show up, whoever they may be.”

In the context of the fight for morality and ethics, he stressed that everyone must be prepared to “continue the fight against corruption and betrayal year after year, as a united people, to achieve permanent victory.”

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

