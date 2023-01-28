On Friday, January 27, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro received United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, with whom he held a brief meeting, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas.

President Maduro reiterated to the UN high commissioner his willingness to work jointly to consolidate actions to protect human rights.

During an earlier meeting with Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and Minister for Foreign Affairs Yván Gil, the high commissioner signed the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding that Venezuela has had with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights since 2019.

This memorandum was signed for the first time in 2019, and since 2020 it has been renewed by both parties.

Türk also had a meeting with President of the National Assembly Jorge Rodríguez, who received him at the Federal Legislative Palace, the headquarters of the National Assembly.

The high commissioner began his work agenda on Thursday, January 26, by meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs Yván Gil, with whom he reviewed Venezuela’s progress in the area of ​​human rights following an invitation extended by President Nicolás Maduro.

Volker Türk will remain in Venezuela until this Saturday, January 28. As part of his agenda, he is scheduled to meet with various Venezuelan authorities, President Nicolás Maduro and representatives of NGOs.

Venezuela is one of the Latin American countries that has made the greatest progress in terms of human rights, achieved through the Constitution and social laws.

