This Thursday, January 26, the newly appointed United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, arrived in Venezuela, in order to work with Venezuelan authorities, NGOs, and opposition leaders.

The top UN official will be visiting Caracas from January 26 to 28, in response to an invitation made by President Nicolás Maduro. Türk is scheduled to meet later with NGOs related to human rights, at the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry in Caracas.

This is the second visit made to Venezuela by a UN High Commissioner, the first being that of the former president of Chile, Michelle Bachelet, during her tenure as High Commissioner in 2019.

Venezuela’s foreign minister, Yván Gil, published images of the first meetings with the UN representative in the country via social media that afternoon.

“In a meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, invited by President Maduro,” the minister wrote, “we reviewed the progress of the Bolivarian Government, and we reiterate the need to lift the illegal sanctions that continue to cause so much damage to the rights of the people!”

“Venezuela reiterates its unwavering commitment to human rights,” reads a statement issued by Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry, “as well as its willingness to hold a broad dialogue with the High Commissioner, in order to continue strengthening the protection and guarantee of the rights of Venezuelans.”

