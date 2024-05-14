Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro received the Chinese delegation on a working tour in Venezuela. The delegation, accompanied by the Chinese Ambassador in Caracas, Lan Hu, reviewed the common agenda to deepen the strategic alliance that both states have reached in recent years.

With the Chinese delegation, the secretary of the Tai’an Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Assembly of Tai’an, Yang Hongtao, was received by the Venezuelan president. Yang also came to strengthen ties with the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), with which the Communist Party of China (CPC) has extensive relations.

The Ambassador of China to Venezuela, Lan Hu; the Director of the General Office (Foreign Affairs Office) of the Tai’an municipal government, Zhang Yao; and the Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Group at the Tai’an Commerce Bureau, Sang Min; along with other officials, were present.

Venezuelan First Lady and Deputy Cilia Flores and Minister for Communication and Information Freddy Ñáñez were among the Venezuelan delegation in attendance.

This meeting served to continue advancing what President Maduro has called “the splendid stage” of relations between China and Venezuela. During an official visit in September 2023, President Maduro and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, signed an agreement to elevate the relations between both countries to the level of an “All Weather Strategic Partnership.”

Within the framework of this alliance, which China only has with four nations worldwide, agreements were signed on training, aerospace cooperation, technological cooperation, telecommunications, education, infrastructure, health, economy, and social development. An agreement to strengthen the cultural ties between both countries was also signed.

A total of 31 agreements were signed by both leaders last year in Beijing. Delegations from China continuously visit Venezuela to consolidate these agreements in the most successful way possible, with Venezuelan delegations visiting China for the same reason.

