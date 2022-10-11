This Monday, October 10, afternoon, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro visited Las Tejerías, Aragua state, to direct the operations and supervise the comprehensive emergency response to the heavy rains that left 36 people confirmed dead and several dozen missing.
“President Nicolás Maduro taking care of the people in Santos Michelena de Aragua municipality,” journalist Alejandro Montiel wrote on Twitter after sharing a photo of the Venezuelan president. “Walking the streets of Las Tejerías and talking with the affected families.”
Globovisión television channel also shared a photo in which Maduro is accompanied by his wife, Cilia Flores, and Governor of Aragua Karina Carpio as a young girl gives him a heartfelt hug.
The official account of the Presidential Press service published a tweet at 4:17 p.m. indicating that “President Nicolás Maduro is inspecting the area of Las Tejerías, Aragua state, which has been hit by the heavy rains that have occurred in recent hours.” They later posted a short video where President Maduro can be seen with Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and Deputy Diosdado Cabello evaluating the situation on a map:
According to a note from the Presidential Press, the head of state inspected the El Béisbol sector, where greater material damage and human losses are reported due to the overflow of five ravines. According to the assessment presented by the Minister for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace Remigio Ceballos, the number of deaths stands at 36, while the number of missing persons amounts to 56.
Twitter user Yhonifren Salazar also shared a short video of the Venezuelan president touring the town of Las Tejerías.
In other videos of President Maduro’s visit to the area, he can be seen addressing a crowd of people using a megaphone to give his condolence to those in attendance. He also reported that all material damages to houses and small businesses will be taken care of by the Gran Misión Vivienda Venezuela housing program, which has built 4.4 million houses across Venezuela in recent years.
Vice President Delcy Rodríguez explained earlier that 1,300 families were affected by the rains, and 757 homes sustained severe damage. Because of this, three shelters remain open to protect the population of Las Tejerías. She also pointed out that 80% of the electricity has been restored in addition to 13 water wells.
Approximately 3,000 officials from the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (CEOFANB), the National Risk Management System, and citizen security agencies are involved in the rescue operations.
