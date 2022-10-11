On Monday, October 10, at 1:44 p.m., Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez reported that 35 people have been reported dead so far in Las Tejerías, a town in Aragua state, after being affected by a landslide that occurred during heavy rains this weekend. As of noon on Monday, 317 homes have been completely destroyed by the landslide, and another 757 homes have been affected. Rodríguez said that because of this, the coordination of shelters by the Somos Venezuela Movement and the National government’s Social Protection System, alongside the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), remains active.

In an assessment broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión (VTV) from Las Tejerías, Rodríguez indicated that a total of 52 people have been reported missing in the most recent Civil Protection (PC) census. “We are looking for the disappeared with our search teams,” she explained, emphasizing that this is the most urgent priority at the moment.

Electrical service has been restored, but water outages are currently still affecting 10,000 families. Rodríguez also explained that more than 1,200 emergency response agents are deployed in the sector to serve those affected.

Minister for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace Remigio Ceballos said that work in Las Tejerías is advancing to provide support to local residents. The Ministry for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace stated on its Twitter account, “We are advancing in the permanent monitoring of the situation in Las Tejerías, Aragua state, providing permanent attention and accompaniment to the people, as our President has ordered.”

Ceballos announced that 300 tons of food will be delivered to the 23 sectors of Las Tejerías. In the face of the natural tragedy, the Venezuelan government activated an Emergency and Disaster Control and Coordination Center to care for the affected families.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

