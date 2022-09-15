Haitham Al Ghais highlighted the future role of Venezuela within the world energy sector.

This Wednesday, at the Miraflores Palace, Nicolás Maduro met with Haitham Al Ghais, secretary general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

During the meeting, Al Ghais highlighted the organization’s challenges at the global level and highlighted the future role of Venezuelan energy.

“The challenges we have in the future are more serious than the challenges we have faced in the last 62 years,” said Al Ghais. “Now it has to do with the energy transition and what is needed to fuel it with oil.” It is necessary to use oil to generate wealth based on technology, he added.

Al Ghais noted that oil represents 33% of the world’s energy mix and is expected to constitute 60% of global demand in 2025. He also reported that $12 trillion of investment are needed worldwide to develop the world oil system.

Similarly, he reiterated what he said earlier during a meeting held at the PDVSA headquarters in La Campiña, that Venezuela has played a vital role in the efficient fulfillment of the organization’s mandate and its proactive response to market conditions.

The OPEC representative arrived in the country on Tuesday in order to carry out numerous meetings related to the energy sector, and was received by Foreign Minister Carlos Faría.

This Wednesday morning, Al Ghais visited the Mausoleum of Simón Bolívar to make a floral offering and honor the father of the country.

This activity is part of the official agenda of the 62nd anniversary of OPEC, carried out by Al Ghais alongside Venezuelan officials.

