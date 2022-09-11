On Saturday, September 10, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said that Venezuela is ready to export fuel to the United States and Europe.

During an official program at the PetroCedeño Industrial Complex, the president said that Venezuela has the oil and gas needed to stabilize the world energy market.

“Venezuela is ready and prepared to export our products to any market that need it,” said President Maduro.

Gracias a instrucciones del Pdte. @NicolasMaduro y por acuerdo entre las partes, PDVSA ha asumido el 100% del Complejo Industrial Petrocedeño. pic.twitter.com/zAJRxxNSCy — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) September 9, 2022

He said that the conflict in Ukraine has generated an economic and energy crisis in the world, in light of which Venezuela is being increasingly considered important in the global energy market.

He added that for the North winter is coming right now, in the midst of a gas and oil supply crisis. That crisis might become tragic and frightening, he commented.

The president highlighted PDVSA’s recovery and applauded the workers for being the backbone of the resistance against US and European imperialism and blockade of Venezuela.

Maduro emphasized that the working class of PDVSA resisted imperial persecution as well as the corrupt mafia that became entrenched in the Venezuelan oil industry.

“Thanks to the workers’ power, the capacity and the love of the workers, today PDVSA is being reborn,” he said. “We are in the territory of the future. The working class has reinvented itself with a lot of passion and intelligence.”

Minister for Petroleum Tareck El Aissami remarked that it is impossible to remove Venezuela from the world energy equation, so as not to disrupt the international energy balance.

Venezuela adquiere cada vez más importancia en la ecuación energética y económica del mundo, aseveró el Pdte. @NicolasMaduro al afirmar que nuestro país esta listo y preparado para exportar sus productos a todos los mercados que hagan falta. pic.twitter.com/OmQcKnfZoJ — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) September 9, 2022

Europe could face an energy crisis generated by the sanctions imposed by the EU itself against Russia, due to the latter’s military operation in Ukraine.

These sanction measures have generated a boomerang effect, which has caused some European countries to reactivate coal plants to build up reserves for the winter.

Added to this is the definitive stoppage of Nord Stream 1 due to maintenance issues which too are consequences of the sanctions. This will severely affect the energy supply in several European countries, including Germany.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

