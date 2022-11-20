The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, arrived in Moscow on Saturday, November 19, to hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as part of his international tour.

The Cuban president’s intention to visit the Russian capital was previously confirmed by the Cuban ambassador to Russia, Julio Antonio Garmendía Peña, who noted that Díaz-Canel had not visited the country since 2019 due to the pandemic and logistical problems.

“Now he has received an invitation from the president, Vladimir Putin, to come to Russia, hold talks and participate in the inauguration of the monument to Commander Fidel Castro, which will take place on November 22. Our president has this plan, he is expected to come,” Garmendía Peña said in a conversation with Russian state media RIA Novosti.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov also announced last week that certain contacts “with Cuban friends” were being prepared. “Cuba is a very important partner for us. There is a lot to talk about,” he said.

Russia is the second stop for the Cuban leader on his international tour aimed at strengthening Havana’s commercial, economic and energy ties, which began this week with a visit to Algeria. The president of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has agreed to pardon Cuba’s debt and postpone its repayment. Algeria will also donate a solar power generating system to Cuba. The Algerian president also announced that a representation of Algerian business-owners and entrepreneurs will visit Cuba next year to determine opportunities for investment in the island.

Díaz-Canel’s next stops will be Turkey and China.

(RT) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

