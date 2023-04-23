The president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, decried that her government is the victim of “a conspiracy in the making” by the very same people who had plotted and perpetrated the coup against ex-President Manuel Zelaya in 2009.

“There is a conspiracy in the making, and it must be made clear to the people of Honduras,” President Castro said in a statement released by her office. “We have to only look at those who are backing this conspiracy, the same people who had perpetrated the coup in 2009.”

She warned that these sectors “are now trying to destabilize a government elected by the people” in November 2021.

La Presidenta de Honduras, Xiomara Castro, denuncia una conspiración que se está formando contra su gobierno de izquierdas por los mismos que contribuyeron al golpe de Estado en 2009 contra Manuel Zelaya, es decir, la oligarquía y el imperio.pic.twitter.com/wKN2mKasPw — Aníbal Garzón 🌎 (@AnibalGarzon) April 22, 2023

The president stressed that those who are trying destabilize the country should be considered traitors to the nation and face justice.

“If there is a rule of law, then those who are trying to incite destabilization should be called before the judiciary for treason,” she said.

Castro added that those who “plundered the country in the past and drowned it in debt now claim to be honest and supporters of democracy, thus trying to evade their historical responsibility.”

Former President Manuel Zelaya was overthrown on June 28, 2009, seven months before the end of his four-year term.

President Castro’s comments come a few days after a United Nations team arrived in Honduras to start the installation of the International Commission Against Corruption and Impunity in Honduras (CICIH).

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadne Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

