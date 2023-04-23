April 24, 2023
Packers Sanitation Services Inc., one of the largest sanitation companies for the meat processing industry was fined $1.5 million in February for hiring over 100 children in hazardous labor, cleaning equipment such as “skull-splitters” and “razor-sharp bone saws.” Photo: US Department of Labor.

