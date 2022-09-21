Next Monday, September 26, the reopening of the border between Colombia and Venezuela will take place. Earlier today, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro announced, from the United Nations in New York, that he will be in attendance.

“We are working to participate in the launching of the economic, commercial and human opening, which is the most important thing,” Petro told the media. “Hopefully the end of the humanitarian crisis that, violating human rights, affected millions of people [and] family members, on both sides of the border.”

Regarding a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Petro stated that the issue has not yet been officially discussed, however it is most likely, considering the positive efforts that both foreign ministers have carried out in recent days.

For his part, the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, during a working meeting with governors and mayors of the country, within the framework of the 1×10 plan for good governance, indicated that both governments are fine tuning all the details “for a satisfactory and happy opening ceremony,” and that the coordination for the joint security plans is already taking place.

“We are coordinating all the details so that this first step that we are going to take is an auspicious step to move towards a total, absolute, and free opening of the entire border between Colombia and Venezuela,” President Maduro said.

