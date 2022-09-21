September 20, 2022
Pequiven President Pedro Rafael Tellechea during a worker's assembly at Monómeros headquarters in Barranquilla, after Venezuela officially regained control of the important asset. Photo: Twitter/@BorisCastellano.

Pequiven President Pedro Rafael Tellechea during a worker's assembly at Monómeros headquarters in Barranquilla, after Venezuela officially regained control of the important asset. Photo: Twitter/@BorisCastellano.