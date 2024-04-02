April 2, 2024
Screenshot of PSUV Deputy Diosdado Cabello holding the Organic Law of Electoral Processes during the weekly PSUV press conference on Monday, April 1, 2024. Photo: YouTube/@Mazo4F-envivo.

Screenshot of PSUV Deputy Diosdado Cabello holding the Organic Law of Electoral Processes during the weekly PSUV press conference on Monday, April 1, 2024. Photo: YouTube/@Mazo4F-envivo.

Translate »