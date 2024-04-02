Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez reported this Monday, April 1, that over 10,600,000 people traveled throughout Venezuela to enjoy the holiday along with the recreational and cultural activities organized during Holy Week.

The statements were made in the company of different government authorities from Diego Ibarra Square in Caracas, where a brief about the major holiday was made.

Rodríguez noted that this data shows an increase of about 13% in travelers compared to the same holiday in 2023.

“Travel in our country increased by 12.63%. A total of 10,621,606 people traveled, an increase in national movement. This is translated and reflected in economic activity, in tourism,” said Rodríguez.

She added that La Guaira state, near Caracas, was the most visited state, with almost 1.5 million tourists visiting the beach, representing 32% of the total travel. La Guaira is followed by the states of Falcón, Miranda, and Anzoátegui.

🇻🇪 || Este lunes #1ABR, Vpdta. Ejecutiva @delcyrodriguezv, Vpdte. Sectorial AJ. @CeballosIchaso1 y demás autoridades del Gobierno Bolivariano realizan balance nacional del dispositivo #SemanaSantaSegura2024, desde la Plaza Diego Ibarra, en Caracas.#AbrilDeVencedores pic.twitter.com/GObK6LqpFC — MPPRIJP (@MijpVzla) April 1, 2024

Regarding religious activities, Rodríguez said that more than 2 million parishioners went to churches and temples.

During the brief, she thanked the more than 163,000 law enforcement and civil defense officials deployed throughout the country to guarantee the safety of the travelers who decided to enjoy the Holy Week holiday.

“We have recognized the officials who had outstanding work, guaranteeing peace so that this Holy Week has developed calmly in the country. On behalf of President Nicolás Maduro, we thank the officials who were deployed throughout the country,” she stated.

Economic activity

During the brief, Vice President Rodríguez reported a 38% increase in sales transactions during Holy Week. This, she explained, is equivalent to 22,667,394 electronic transactions.

“This is important because it reflects the path that Venezuela took in the face of the extremism that has wanted to impose violence. The answer has been the path of peace, social and economic tranquility, economic growth, and taking steps to move towards the future,” said Rodríguez.

She highlighted that, on average, hotel occupancy reached 93% with greater demand in Morrocoy in Falcón state, Puerto Cabello in Carabobo, La Guaira, Nueva Esparta, Miranda, Bolívar, and Mochima National Park between Sucre and Anzoátegui states.

“We are demonstrating that the Venezuelan people do not surrender. They do not join the agendas of extremists, of those who seek to disrupt. Extremism seeks to disrupt the festivities and economic activity and attack the economy by calling for more blockades. When we see these numbers, the efforts of Venezuelans are behind them,” said Vice President Rodríguez.

Regarding national parks, Rodríguez reported a 27.7% increase in visits. She highlighted the Francisco de Mirada, the Caricuao Zoo, and the Warairarepano parks in Caracas, as well as Mochima in Sucre state and Ana María Campos in Zulia state.

Venezuelan Sports Minister Mervin Maldonado added that 3,928,598 attended the 120 tourist points arranged in nine cities and 3,962 communal tourist points. He noted that 95,978 recreational, cultural, sports, and ecological activities were carried out with the participation of 6,280 presenters.

Fewer road accidents

According to Minister for Interior Relations Remigio Ceballos, road accidents were reduced by 33% during the holiday. He noted that the awareness of Venezuelans has allowed “a 33% reduction in road accidents,” which is “very important due to the work that has been done to guarantee road safety.”

He explained that travelers had direct assistance on the 18 main highways, with over 4,500 ambulance transfers, 1,536 roadside assistance incidents, and at least 6,000 medical assistance incidents throughout Venezuela.

In addition, 29 people were rescued, over 4,000 direct prevention activities were carried out, and three people were saved from drowning.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

