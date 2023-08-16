August 16, 2023
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu delivers a speech during the Moscow Conference on International Security in Kubinka, in the outskirts of Moscow, on August 15. Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu delivers a speech during the Moscow Conference on International Security in Kubinka, in the outskirts of Moscow, on August 15. Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images.