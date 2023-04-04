In a report published on Sunday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) adamantly criticized the large-scale joint military exercises that the US and South Korea began on March 20 in the Korean peninsula. Pyongyang then added that threats about the use of its nuclear arsenal are not unfounded due to the reckless acts of the US and the South Korean “puppets.”

According to the article, titled “KCNA Commentary on War Maniacs’ Reckless Moves,” the two countries participated in 11 days of maneuvers “simulating an all-out war against the DPRK” through preemptive missile strikes and bombing drills.

“The US and the South Korean puppet forces are openly crying out for the ‘occupation of Pyongyang’ and ‘beheading operation,’ which they had secretly pushed forward in the past for fear,” the report claimed, adding that this acceleration proves the increasing hostility toward the DPRK.

After accusing the US of lying about the exercises as they were described as as “routine” and of a defensive nature, the text points out that Washington and its followers must not forget the fact that “their rival state has possessed the nuclear attack capability” and that its people and army “do not make empty talk.”

“It will be quite clear how the DPRK’s nukes will be used if the war deterrence does not work on those who are running amuck, not being afraid of nuclear weapons,” commented KCNA, the news agency widely considered to be representative of the State.

The military drills in question, which are still underway and will conclude on Monday, include a maritime landing drill involving US and South Korean soldiers.

The North Korean authorities have repeatedly urged their southern neighbors to end the innumerable joint military exercises that they carry out with US troops, considering these war games as threats to their territorial integrity.

Washington and Seoul have expanded their drills significantly in recent years, despite US insistence that the drills have been “defensive and routine.” Additionally, the US and South Korean forces have announced plans for a “combined joint firepower annihilation drill” in June, including the “involvement of all the ground, naval and air combined forces and latest weapons.”

Given this situation, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un ordered on March 28 to increase the production of atomic materials for military use in order to improve the country’s nuclear capacity. In addition, he urged the citizens and workers to continue efforts to relentlessly strengthen the country’s nuclear forces.

(HispanTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KZ

