April 4, 2023
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a hall exhibiting various types of warheads designed to be mounted on missiles or rocket launchers, March 27, 2023. Photo: Korean Central News Agency (KNCA).

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a hall exhibiting various types of warheads designed to be mounted on missiles or rocket launchers, March 27, 2023. Photo: Korean Central News Agency (KNCA).