The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK or North Korea) warned, through a statement issued on March 7, that the risk of a nuclear war has ceased to be imaginary due to the provocations of the United States and its allies.

“The danger of a nuclear war on the Korean peninsula is passing from the imaginary to the real phase due to the irresponsible acts of the US and South Korea, enthusiastic about the bellicose military exercises contrary to the aspiration of the international community of détente and stability,” wrote the DPRK government.

The statement denounced Washington for continuing, despite repeated warnings by DPRK authorities, to deliberately aggravate the situation in the region. Above all, repeatedly carrying out joint military maneuvers with South Korea and deploying B-52H bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Such provocative acts ” clearly demonstrate the US attempt to use nuclear weapons” against DPRK is being pushed to the level of a real battle.

DPRK demands an end to military maneuvers in the peninsula

Given this scenario, the DPRK Foreign Ministry considered it essential that Washington and Seoul end the “irresponsible and worrying game of flexing muscles” and immediately stop their military activities, since they are hostile and undermine peace and stability in the region.

The US military holds at least 15 military bases inside South Korea, where over 28,000 US troops are permanently stationed.

“If the dangerous US and South Korean military provocations continue unabated, there are no guarantees that a violent physical conflict will not take place on the Korean peninsula, where huge armed forces of both sides are in sharp confrontation,” read the DPRK statement.

In this regard, Pyongyang warned, in February, that if the White House continues to execute its so-called extended deterrence; as well as its large military maneuvers with South Korea, the DPRK could consider these actions as a declaration of war.

On February 1, South Korea and the United States began their first joint air exercises of the year on the peninsula. This occurred one day after the defense ministers of the two nations agreed to extend the presence of strategic teams in that area.

Despite Pyongyang’s rejection, Washington and Seoul began the exercises with B-1B nuclear capable bombers, F-22 warplanes, and F-35B stealth fighters . These aircraft possess the ability to take off and land vertically. South Korea deployed F-35A stealth planes.

While negotiations under former US President Donald Trump resulted in a “freeze for freeze” arrangement which saw a pause on joint drills with South Korea in exchange for a halt in Pyongyang’s weapons tests, that deal has since collapsed, with tensions rising since Biden took office in 2021, reported RT.

Last year saw a record number of North Korean missile launches, including several intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), as well as a flurry of US-South Korean military activity, which the DPRK has repeatedly condemned as preparation for an attack on the North. The missile tests have persisted into 2023, with DPRK continuing to fire off projectiles into the sea amid ongoing drills by Washington and Seoul.

(RedRadioVE) by Dubraska Esteves, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.