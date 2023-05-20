The destruction of depleted uranium ammunition supplied by the West to Ukraine has led to the appearance of a radioactive cloud that is heading towards Europe, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has warned.

Patrushev made this comment at a press conference on Friday, May 19 in the Russian city of Syktyvkar, where he also reported that “an increase in radiation has already been recorded in Poland.”

Regarding the presence of US President Joe Biden in Japan to attend the G7 summit, Patrushev said that instead of defending “common democratic values” as Americans believe, “the heads of Western countries, under pressure from the United States, will discuss aid to Ukraine.”

Videos have been circulating on the internet of an enormous explosion in the town of Khmelnitski, located to the west of Kiev, and about 200 km from the border of Ukraine with Poland. There were two major explosions after Russian airstrikes hit an alleged ammunitions depot in the Ukrainian town, producing a massive swirling fireball which, like the fireball generated from a nuclear bomb explosion, rose upward and formed a black mushroom cloud.

According to the Russian official, said fireball was generated by the explosion of depleted uranium ammunition stored at that depot.

Since depleted uranium particles are very small and act like a gas in the atmosphere, the material is expected to move with the wind direction.

Chemical weapons in Ukraine

Patrushev condemned the United States for “developing and already using chemical and biological weapons, including in Ukraine.”

He pointed out that in August 1945, without any military necessity, the US dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which caused “disastrous consequences and the death of a large number of civilians.”

“They did not apologise!” Patrushev stated. “And they are not going to apologise for what they have done. They keep brainwashing the Japanese into thinking that it was the Soviet Union, not the United States, that used nuclear weapons against them.”

“That is what US aid is all about,” he added.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.