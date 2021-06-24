Russia to Continue Military Cooperation with Cuba, Nicaragua & Venezuela

Moscow, June 23 (Prensa Latina)—Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu confirmed today that his country cooperates in the technical-military sphere with Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, three countries facing US aggression and threats.

The Russian official referred to the partnerships as historical. “They are nations that for years have faced different forms of pressure and even threats of the use of force,” he said at the Moscow Conference on International Security, without mentioning the United States directly.

More than 600 delegates from more than a hundred countries and international organizations are participating in the event that will conclude tomorrow, including representatives of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the United Nations.

Shoigu also highlighted the progress of cooperation with Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, according to the Sputnik news agency.

In the case of Venezuela, the Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza had mentioned the strengthening of ties with Russia in the field of technical-military collaboration a day earlier, during a press conference in Moscow.

During the exchange with the press, the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, reported that both countries are continuing negotiations regarding military supplies for Caracas, and assured that Moscow is willing to continue helping Venezuela improve its defensive capacity.

“We continue to negotiate the supplies of new shipments of weapons based on the needs of the Armed Forces and the security forces of our Venezuelan friends,” he commented.

Featured image: Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino speaks to press after receiving Russian servicemen in two TU-160 bombers in 2018 @EjercitoFANB .

(Prensa Latina)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

