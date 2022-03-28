Russia Uses a Fraction of its Military Capacity to Avoid Unnecessary Casualties in Ukraine

Below we reproduce a thread posted on Twitter by Javier Couso Permuy, a Spanish political leader and former member of the European Parliament, who explains why we should not believe that the Russian army has been “slowed” in its special operation in Ukraine. We must understand that Russia’s military strategy is designed to minimize the number of civilian casualties in the conflict, an approach that has been exacerbated by the Ukrainian side’s use of the population as “human shields” from the outset of the operation.

“The timing that the media intends to show is not the timing of the Russian armed forces,” wrote Javier Couso. “There was never a ‘blitzkrieg,’ which is a propaganda device for Western consumption.

“We continue to observe sustained and step-by-step progress. Russia is using a small fraction of its artillery, missile, and air capacity, to avoid unnecessary casualties in the population that, moreover, feels related to it historically and culturally. There is no scorched earth war, no matter how hard big media tries to sell it.

“The main objectives are clear: Kramatorsk, to encircle and destroy military capabilities that could threaten Donbass. Mariupol, whose conquest will allow complete ground access to Crimea, and will make it possible to focus on the advance towards Odessa.

“The siege on Kiev continues without the intention of taking it, but of wearing it down. Surgical missile attacks against the infrastructure of the military, and against supplies sent by the West continue. Urban combats are taking place in designated areas and, as in all combats with these characteristics, there are civilian casualties on both sides, although it is not true that everything is being destroyed, nor that this is the Russian policy. The greatest destruction occurs in direct combat zones.

“After days of slow progress due to the reinforcement of positions, logistics supply, and the nature of the combat in the population, in the coming days we will see a collapse among those targets designated as strategic by the Russian military leadership.”

