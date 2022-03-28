Venezuela Participates in 20th Doha Forum

Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Félix Plasencia arrived this Saturday, March 26, to Qatar, where he will participate in the 20th edition of the Doha Forum. Plasenca will deliver the message of peace that inspires the Bolivarian diplomacy of the Venezuelan government.

“We were received in the state of Qatar by Ambassador Rashid Mohsin A. Fetais in order to participate, on behalf of the people and the government of Venezuela, in the 20th edition of the Doha Forum,” the minister wrote on his Twitter account. “We bring to the world a message of peace, fundamental principle of our Bolivarian diplomacy.”

Fuimos recibidos en el Estado de Qatar por el Embajador Rashid Mohsin A. Fetais, a fin de participar, en nombre del pueblo y el Gobierno de Venezuela, en la 20° edición del Foro de Doha. Llevamos al mundo un mensaje de Paz, principio fundamental de nuestra Diplomacia Bolivariana. pic.twitter.com/SEowC4NAQ0 — Felix Plasencia (@plasenciafelixr) March 27, 2022

In another tweet, Plasencia reiterated the mutual commitment to increased bilateral cooperation. “Together with Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the state of Qatar, we exchanged issues of global interest and the importance of the Doha Forum for constructive dialogue.”

Junto al Jeque Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Viceprimer Ministro y Canciller del Estado de Qatar, intercambiamos sobre temas de interés mundial y la importancia del Foro de Doha para el diálogo constructivo. Reiteramos compromiso mutuo de incrementar la cooperación bilateral pic.twitter.com/owtP9eKhdv — Felix Plasencia (@plasenciafelixr) March 27, 2022

Minister Plasencia also visited Doha last month, on the occasion of the 6th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), which took place from February 20 to 22.

In addition to addressing today’s major geopolitical issues, the 20th Doha Forum’s agenda includes focused discussions on ways to accelerate recovery and achieve a stronger, more sustainable economy.

The Doha Forum, held on March 26 and 27, is a platform for discussion and dialogue that brings together leaders from around the world to promote actions and solutions to major global problems. This year will also address the climate emergency, post-pandemic recovery, and the refugee crisis.

En reunión con el Secretario de Relaciones Exteriores de México, Marcelo Ebrard, revisamos aspectos y perspectiva de la cooperación bilateral, y resaltamos la importancia de América Latina y El Caribe en espacios de diálogo e intercambio global de visiones, como el Foro de Doha. pic.twitter.com/8CIBhSCRFr — Felix Plasencia (@plasenciafelixr) March 27, 2022

Mexico

Similarly, the head of Venezuelan diplomacy reported that he met with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, where they reviewed aspects of bilateral cooperation and highlighted the importance of Latin America and the Caribbean in global dialogue and exchange, such as that facilitated by the Doha Forum.

Featured image: Venezuelan minister for foreign affairs Felix Plasencia (left) and Qatari ambassador to Venezuela Rashid Mohsin (right). Photo: Twitter/@plasenciafelixr

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

