Russian Ambassador in Caracas: Russia in Favor of Caracas-Washington Rapprochement

The Russian ambassador to Venezuela, Sergey Mélik-Bagdasárov, considered that the recent visit to Caracas by a delegation from Washington to meet with the government of President Nicolás Maduro “is a sign that they have recognized their mistaken policies towards Venezuela.”

For the Russian diplomat, economic and political measures against the Russian Federation have only one objective, which is to uphold the hegemony of the United States government in the world.

During the TV show Here with Ernesto Villegas hosted by the Minister for Culture broadcasted by Venezolana Television, Ambassador Mélik-Bagdasárov said that, “the economic model of the United States that we see is interventionist. We have definitely seen it in Venezuela and other countries in the world.”

Faced with the sanctions against his country, the Russian ambassador affirmed that the supply of gas through the pipeline has not been stopped. “The supply has not been cut off and if some of those countries want to decide to leave it, then they are within their rights, there is no problem.”

He recalled that in 2014 when Europe imposed illegal sanctions on the Eurasian nation due to the annexation of Crimea, the following year the economy of Western countries fell, while trade with the US rose by 20 percent.

Internet as information warfare

Mélik-Bagdasárov pointed out that in light of the events in Ukraine, the internet has become a virtual space for another type of information warfare that is absolutely dominated by Western media.

He stressed: “I don’t think we’re losing the information war—do you know why?—Because the truth is on our side and in time we are going to show the entire international community what happened (…) We are going to protect ourselves with the truth of our words.”

Venezuela: a strong voice opposing sanctions on Russia

On a different note, the Russian ambassador stated that Venezuela has been very brave with its support from the beginning, with its declaration to reject sanctions: “Venezuela has been a strong voice against the sanctions imposed on our country. We appreciate it very much and we thank the people and their government for its important support of my country.”

Regarding the meetings held with the Executive Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, and the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, he stressed that it was very positive, since it was a meeting between friends and strategic partners: “Several bilateral projects were discussed, not only on cooperation issues but also on high level exchanges between both countries, because we share the same values ​​and ideas of ​​a just world, according to the UN mechanism,” he asserted.

Given the above, he noted that each country, according to the United Nations Organization, has its own voice, “whether large or small—that does not matter—we are all equal, along with our sovereignties.”

US approach as a sign of mistaken policies

Regarding the dialogue between Caracas and Washington, he considered it a sign of the recognition of mistaken policies made by the US against Venezuela.

The Russian diplomat said: “This approach in which they are now proposing to buy oil, or not, in addition to asking for the freedom of some prisoners, is evidence that they have now learned from their mistakes; here there is a government with a constitutional president, Nicolás Maduro Moros.”

In this regard, he stated that it is evidence of their own mistakes, since they are recognizing or trying to correct it, which is a positive sign indicating that they have learned from it, and they should do the same with Russia. He expressed: “Since the beginning of this North American aggression towards Venezuela, the Russian Federation declared itself on several occasions in favor of normalization, on the basis of mutual respect for relations.”

Mélik-Bagdasárov stressed that his country accompanies the process of dialogue among Venezuelans: “We are always against any criminal unilateral coercive measures that Washington imposes on Venezuela (…) We want to live in a world of peace, cooperation, multipolarity and pluri-centrism.”

He emphasized the deepening of economic relations with the People’s Republic of China, and at the same time the line of cooperation with friendly and allied countries such as Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Syria and many more in the world.

Featured image: Russian ambassador to Caracas, Sergey Mélik-Bagdasárov (right), interviewed by Venezuelan minister for culture Ernesto Villegas. Photo: Twitter / @VillegasPoljak.

