The commander of the Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, Igor Kirillov, declared that Washington’s special services had been developing possible plans to eliminate the former Venezuelan leader since 2002.

The biological activities of the US are linked to the death of the former president of Venezuela, Hugo Chávez, said the head of the Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, Igor Kirillov, at a press conference earlier today.

In particular, Kirillov referred to the words of the current president, Nicolás Maduro, who on July 18 spoke publicly about ” the involvement of the US in the assassination” of Chávez.

The senior Russian commander pointed out that the authorities of the Caribbean country have data indicating that since 2002, Washington’s special services have been developing possible plans to eliminate Chávez, the architect of “an active anti-imperialist policy.” In this regard, Kirillov said that multiple assassination attempts involving officials from the US embassy in Caracas were identified and foiled.

“In violation of international law, the US carried out activities to create drugs that, when administered to the body in the short term, cause chronic diseases and lead to the development of different forms of cancer,” Kirillov said. “According to data from the Venezuelan side, a similar drug was used to poison Chávez, by Claudia Diaz, who was a nurse and part of the presidential entourage.”

The senior military officer indicated that Díaz left Venezuela, and was subsequently transferred to the US, to prevent her collaboration with Washington’s special services from being revealed.

The indications of the forensic examination and the testimonies of Cuban doctors who treated Chávez —who drew attention to the “atypical” course of the illness and his resistance to the application of drugs—corroborate the cause–effect relationship between the death of the former Venezuelan leader and developments in the field of biological weapons by Washington, said the representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, who also mentioned the connection of US illegal biowarfare research around the world to COVID-19, and how information obtained on US financed biological labs in Ukraine has helped Moscow to have a better understanding about the reach of US terrorist plots.

The Russian commander provided some additional details about this Venezuelan nurse suspected to have played a part in this plot:

• Hugo Chávez died on March 5, 2013 from cancer that he had been fighting for more than a year.

• In May 2016, the then vice president of Venezuela, Aristóbulo Istúriz, suggested that the leader of the Bolivarian revolution was assassinated for wanting to end “the dictatorship of the dollar,” and suggested that the cancer that ended his life was induced.

• Claudia Díaz was extradited from Spain to the US in May of this year due to allegations of money laundering and criminal association. In addition, she is a fugitive from justice in Venezuela, where she is wanted for allegedly committing crimes of money laundering, illicit association, and embezzlement, but Spain avoided sending her to Venezuela, as an extradition request was filed by the US.

• In 2001, she joined the body of the Venezuelan presidential security. In 2003, she joined President Chávez’s medical team as a nurse, where she remained until 2011.

(Actualidad RT) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

