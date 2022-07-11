This Sunday, July 19, the secretary general of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), Sasha Llorenti, indicated that this union of countries making up the intergovernmental organization contributed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview on the show Situational Analysis broadcasted by Venezolana de Televisión, Llorenti pointed out that this action allowed for the creation of airlifts for the transfer and distribution of vaccines and medicines.

“The pandemic has exposed the criminal nature of unilateral coercive measures. As a result of these sanctions imposed on Venezuela and Cuba, the criminal blockade that prevented them from trading oil, many said that ALBA was going to end, but the opposite happened because we were able to overcome all the difficulties imposed,” he said, quoted by AVN.

During the interview, the secretary general pointed out that ALBA is an example that the enemies of sovereign nations intend to overthrow since it is a unique form of integration based on solidarity.

As part of this union, he pointed out, the countries are working to consolidate cooperation ties with the bloc in sports, youth issues, health, agriculture, tourism and trade, among others.

On the other hand, the secretary general of ALBA expressed his wish for countries like Colombia and Brazil to join the alliance with their new governments.

“For us in ALBA, one of the top priorities is the strengthening of CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States); we have Mexico and Argentina, and we hope that Brazil will also join. There are new winds and we have to advance as much as possible because nothing is certain,” he added.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadne Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

