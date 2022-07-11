The Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries (Conviasa) reported that it will inaugurate a Caracas-Algiers flight route on July 27. This is the first commercial flight between Venezuela and Africa in recent times.

Through its Twitter account, Conviasa stated that it will provide direct flights to the new international destination.

“Now it’s Africa’s turn!” read the airline’s statement. “This July 27 we will activate our new international destination to Algeria, a direct connection between Caracas and Algiers. Buy your tickets at http://conviasa.aero or at authorized travel agencies.”

¡Ahora nos toca África! Este 27 de julio activaremos nuestro nuevo destino internacional a Argelia, conexión directa entre Caracas y Argel. Compra tus boletos en https://t.co/M3KXiUtSuC o en las agencias de viajes autorizadas. pic.twitter.com/7RMfPDvZcC — Línea Aérea Conviasa (@LAConviasa) July 9, 2022

This new international route is part of the agreements reached last June between the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and his counterpart from Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, during the international tour carried out by the Venezuelan head of state.

COVID-19 restrictions still in force

Through a statement posted on its Twitter account on Saturday, July 9, Venezuela’s National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC) announced that COVID-19 aerial restrictions are still in place for Venezuela.

#Comunicado || El #INAC, cumpliendo con los lineamientos del Ejecutivo Nacional, informa medidas para el sector aéreo nacional de acuerdo a lo establecido en los NOTAM N° C0811/22 y A0361/22. pic.twitter.com/oSzPRJQvzh — Instituto Nacional de Aeronáutica Civil (INAC) (@InacVzla) July 10, 2022

The Venezuelan aeronautic authority highlighted that COVID-19 restrictions continue. However, the list of countries permitted to carry out commercial flights to Venezuela, and vice versa, has increased significantly since the early weeks of the pandemic.

The tweet reads that “exceptionally, commercial air operations are authorized for the transfer of passengers between the Republic of Venezuela and the countries of Turkey, Russia, Mexico, Bolivia, Panama, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Spain, Portugal, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Iran, Brazil, Algeria, and Qatar.”

