Russian gas giant Gazprom announced on Wednesday, July 27, that German manufacturing multinational Siemens failed to meet its obligations and has not returned a repaired turbine engine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

“In May we expected to receive a repaired engine from Siemens, but to date we have not received that engine,” Vitaly Markelov, vice president of the Management Committee of Gazprom, told Russian media.

“There are still open questions regarding the risks of sanctions, which may be preventing the return of this gas turbine engine to Russia, and the transport of other engines for repair,” he added.

According to Markelov, there are still problems with unrepaired engines at the compressor station, and “Siemens is not working to get rid of these problems.”

He explained that normally six gas pumping units are used at the compressor station, but now only one engine is in operation and the rest are not working due to technical problems.

He added that Gazprom never had any problem with repairing the engines before the imposition of US and European sanctions against Russia.

