Canada, discarding Ukraine’s refusal, sent to Germany a turbine needed for maintenance of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, from where it will be delivered to Russia.

The German government, in another evidence of how sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and the European Union have backfired on their own countries, confirmed on Friday, July 8, that Canada has agreed to return a turbine needed for the maintenance of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline feeding the German market with Russian gas. This was reported on Friday by British news agency Reuters, quoting a source familiar with the matter.

RELATED CONTENT: As West Blames Moscow for ‘Food Crisis’, Ships Sail From Mariupol With Moscow’s Help While Ukraine Holds Vessels in Its Ports

Last month, Russian petroleum company Gazprom reduced gas supply through the pipeline by 40%, citing the absence of the turbine, manufactured by the German company Siemens Energy in Canada.

The turbine was sent for maintenance to the Canadian city of Montreal, where Siemens has its only subsidiary that does maintenance work of that particular type of turbine, but it was held back due to sanctions against the Russian oil and gas industry, announced by the Canadian government headed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

After Russia declined gas delivery via Nord Stream, one of the main supply routes to Europe, German Vice Chancellor and Energy Minister Robert Habeck was forced to request Canada to release the turbine.

RELATED CONTENT: UK to Swap Out Top Sociopath for a Different Sociopath: Notes From the Edge of the Narrative Matrix

According to Reuters, the turbine is to be first shipped to Germany, which will then hand it over to Gazprom so that Canada does not breach any of its own sanctions against Russia. Siemens Energy declined to comment on the news.

Kremlin, for its part, announced on Friday that it will increase gas supplies to Europe if the turbine is returned.

Kiev opposes Canada returning the Nord Stream turbine to Gazprom, arguing that such a move would run counter to sanctions imposed on Russia, Reuters reported, citing a source in the Ukrainian Energy Ministry.

(HispanTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.