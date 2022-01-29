Struggle-La Lucha Correspondents Land in Honduras for Presidential Inauguration

Two correspondents for Struggle-La Lucha have travelled to Honduras to be part of the U.S. delegation attending the inauguration of newly-elected President Xiomara Castro of Libertad y Refundación, referred to as the Libre Party.

One of the correspondents, John Parker, is himself a candidate for the U.S. Senate on the Peace and Freedom Party ticket in California. He is also a founder of the Harriet Tubman Center for Social Justice and active in his neighborhood with the Harvard Blvd Block Club in Los Angeles.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Sí se Pudo!’: Xiomara Castro Takes Office in Honduras – Venezuelan Delegation Present

The other correspondent is Berta Joubert-Ceci, who was an initiator of the historic October 2018 “International Tribunal on U.S. Colonial Crimes Against Puerto Rico.” Joubert-Ceci writes regularly on struggles in Puerto Rico and the Global South and is also a regular commentator on Radio Clarin of Colombia from her home in Puerto Rico. Joubert-Ceci is a founding member of Women In Struggle/Mujeres En Lucha.

Both are organizers with the Socialist Unity Party.

They are traveling to Honduras in the midst of a struggle that has broken out between the left forces of the Libre Party and more conservative elements who are attempting to stand in the way of substantial reforms promised by President Xiomara Castro and Libre.

For an up-to-date description see the report in the Orinoco Tribune.

Featured image: The delegation in Honduras to participate in the inauguration of President Xiomara Castro Zelaya.

(Struggle-La Lucha)

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.