‘Sí se Pudo!’: Xiomara Castro Takes Office in Honduras – Venezuelan Delegation Present

With the challenge of achieving the overhaul of the Honduran State and implementing policies for the benefit of the most vulnerable families, the new leftist Honduran president, Xiomara Castro, took office amid cheers and slogans such as: “Si se pudo!” [Yes, we could!]

The ceremony took place after a period that plunged the country into chaos, illegality and corruption, which began after the coup, carried out by sectors of the right with the support of the United States, perpetrated against the then President Manuel Zelaya, in 2009.

Xiomara Castro, wife of deposed President Zelaya, won the elections on November 28. She has reiterated her commitment to implement a true system of social justice, to fight against drug trafficking and to eradicate the impunity which criminals enjoy in the Central American nation.

The ceremony took place in the national stadium of Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, with the applause of hundreds of followers who fervently demonstrated their support for the first woman to become president in their nation.

RELATED CONTENT: Tumult in Honduras as Libre Members Betray President-Elect Xiomara Castro

“My government will not continue the cycle of looting that has condemned generations of young people to pay the debt that others contracted behind their backs. We must uproot the corruption of those 12 years of dictatorship; we have the right to overhaul our nation on sovereign values,” pointed out the president.

Woman in power

The elections in which Xiomara Castro won are the ones with the greatest turnout in the history of the country. This strengthens the legitimacy of her term, which come after 12 years of an extreme right-wing government that was established after the coup against Manuel Zelaya.

“We are breaking chains and we are breaking traditions. This historical fact could only arise from the majority will of the people. Thank you, Honduran people, for this honor and trust,” celebrated President Xiomara Castro.

Representatives of the highest court of Honduras, as well as the National Congress, were in charge of taking the oath of Xiomara Castro, to exercise the mandate of the country for the next 4 years and to comply with the decision that the Honduran people took at the polls.

RELATED CONTENT: Honduras’ Left-Wing Breakthrough

Now it is up to the new president to improve the institutional framework of the nation. However, there are already threats from sectors of the opposition that recently swore in a parallel parliamentary body and intend to ignore the investiture of the head of state.

The King of Spain, Felipe VI, the former Argentine president, Cristina Fernández, former presidents of Brazil Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff, former president of Paraguay, Fernando Lugo, and the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris are some of the special guests who participated in the inauguration of Xiomara Castro.

Venezuelan delegation present

A delegation from Venezuela, headed by Foreign Affairs Minister Félix Plasencia, arrived in Honduras this Thursday, January 27, to participate in the inauguration. Also part of the delegation are the Governor of Miranda, Héctor Rodríguez, and the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, Margaud Godoy.

Arriba a Honduras para participar en Toma de Posesión de la Pdta.@XiomaraCastroZ, delegación oficial de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela encabezada x el Gob. @HectoRodriguez y acompañada por Canciller @PlasenciaFelix @MargaudGpsuv.¡Nuestro abrazo amoroso al Pueblo Hondureño! pic.twitter.com/rgadKZHWcA — Rander Peña Ramírez (@RanderPena) January 27, 2022

The information was released by the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rander Peña, through his Twitter account.

Featured image: Xiomara Castro, the new president of Honduras, during her swearing-in ceremony. Photo: AFP / Luis Acosta.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.