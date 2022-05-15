Orinoco Tribune Becomes an Alliance for Global Justice Fiscal Sponsorship Project

Caracas, May 14, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—This Wednesday, May 11, the Alliance for Global Justice (AfGJ) and Orinoco Tribune signed an agreement, making Orinoco Tribune a Fiscal Sponsorship Project, approved unanimously by the AfGJ board. This agreement will allow the Venezuelan news outlet to reduce the risk of relying on corporate crowdfunding platforms like PayPal or Patreon and paying high fees for using those services.

Orinoco Tribune, like many independent news outlets that are 100% reader-funded, opted in recent years to use corporate crowfunding platforms to keep its operations alive. Media outlets without financial presence in the US also use these services due to the limitation of other platforms to deal with international transactions, not to mention those based in illegally sanctioned or blockaded countries like Venezuela.

RELATED CONTENT: Donation Campaign – End of Second Annual Campaign 2020-2021

In addition to the complexities of finding the right crowdfunding/donation platform, in recent years, sanctions and corporate censorship have also raised a question mark about the credibility of many of those platforms, like PayPal, Patreon, Stripe, YouTube, among others. Such actions have forced many independent journalists and news outlets to look for alternatives. In this context Orinoco Tribune contacted the renowned human rights organization AfGJ, based in the United States, to explore the possibility of using their fiscal sponsorship program.

AFGJ’s fiscal sponsorship program allows all donors or patrons to carry out full tax-deductible donations because of AfGJ’s 501(c)(3) status as a non for profit organization. Also, we know that the fee that AFGJ charges, which is competitive taking into consideration all the services they provide, will go to finance social justice and anti-imperialist programs as they have been doing for more than 20 years, as we have witnessed.

For Orinoco Tribune this agreement with the Alliance for Global Justice is a triple win relationship because they will charge us a smaller fee than the very expensive fee that Patreon charges us (around 13-14%); that charge will go to the same causes that we defend in Orinoco Tribune; and our patrons and donors will have the benefit of full tax-deductible donations (if they choose to switch from PayPal and Patreon) and Orinoco Tribune might see an increase in donations that is currently much needed.

RELATED CONTENT: Orinoco Tribune Anniversary – 3 Years Breaking the Media Blockade Against Global Chavismo

We invite our readers and supporters to consider switching from Patreon to our new donation/crowfunding option with the AfGJ if they wish, taking into consideration all the benefits mentioned above. Moreover, the AfGJ fiscal sponsorship program allows recurrent donation options (like Patreon), as well as payments by checks, and finally because the organization is run by an amazing team of socialist minded people committed to build a better and more just world, inspired by late Chuck Kaufman.

We invite you all to visit our new page for the AfGJ fiscal sponsorship donations and we hope all our readers would help us spread this amazing news and help us strengthen our funding base that has been severely affected in recent months due the many complexities of world economy affecting all of us everywhere in the world, but more severely in Global South countries, especially those like Venezuela that are subjected to illegal and criminal US, Canadian and European sanctions and blockades.

Featured image: Photo composition with AfGJ’s logo (left) and Orinoco Tribune’s logo (right). Photo: Orinoco Tribune.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.