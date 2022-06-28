The Syrian Minister of Agriculture has extended his gratitude to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as well as the Iranian nation and government for assistance in a slew of construction projects in the Arab country.

Mohammad Hassan Qatana made the remark on the sidelines of the 42nd edition of Damascus International Flowers Fair on Sunday, commending Iran for its support in wheat silos’ construction, and for building a number of dams, roads, and highways in Syria.

“There is great cooperation between us and the brother and friend country, the Islamic Republic of Iran. Damascus government is proud of such cooperation with Tehran,” Qatana said in an interview with Iran’s official IRNA news agency in the Syrian capital.

“So far, several sets of cooperation agreements, aimed to develop ties between the two countries, including seven agreements on trade cooperation in the field of agriculture between Tehran and Damascus have been signed and implemented.”

The Syrian official underlined extensive cooperation between Syria and Iran in various fields, saying they have had meetings with Iranian producers and signed agreements with some of them.

“The Islamic Republic has a great role in the development of various sectors in Syria, especially in the electricity sector,” Qatana added.

Citing a visit by a delegation of Iranian company managers to Syria, Qatana said several meetings were held and that the two sides discussed the exchange of goods and agricultural equipment.

“Currently, Syria imports a large number of tractors and heavy farming machinery, as wells as fertilizers and oil,” he said, adding, “in this regard, a large portion of the [aforesaid] products are imported from Iran.”

The latest edition of the Damascus International Flowers Fair, which opened on Wednesday will run until July 9. The event has been well received by various domestic and foreign companies.

The event encompasses a number of activities such as flower arranging competitions and lectures by renowned botanists on the different species of flowers displayed. Herbal oils and honey made from plant extracts are also sold.

Some 200 firms from countries like Iraq, Sudan, and Lebanon, are participating in the exhibition.

Iran has been a major contributor to Syria’s war on terrorism since violence erupted in the country in 2011. Tehran has vowed it will continue to assist Damascus in its reconstruction efforts after the war.