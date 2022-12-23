December 23, 2022
Photographic composition with a photo of Lee Camp (right) and a sign that says: Fail (left), above a caption that reads “Pentagon can't account for half assets.” In the background the Pentagon logo and the US flag. Photo: MintPress News.

Photographic composition with a photo of Lee Camp (right) and a sign that says: Fail (left), above a caption that reads “Pentagon can't account for half assets.” In the background the Pentagon logo and the US flag. Photo: MintPress News.