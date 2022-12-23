December 23, 2022
Montage showing Peruvian congressmembers celebrating after ousting President Pedro Castillo (left) and people in the streets protesting against the removal of the democratically elected president (right). Photo: Wayka.

Montage showing Peruvian congressmembers celebrating after ousting President Pedro Castillo (left) and people in the streets protesting against the removal of the democratically elected president (right). Photo: Wayka.