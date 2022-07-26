July 25, 2022
Photo composition showing from left to right Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iran President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in the background an oil well, wheat, missiles and drones. Photo: The Cradle.

Photo composition showing from left to right Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iran President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in the background an oil well, wheat, missiles and drones. Photo: The Cradle.