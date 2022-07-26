July 25, 2022
Young Algerians parade in front of the faculties in Algiers, waving Algerian flags and celebrating, on 2 July 1962, a day after the self-determination referendum on the independence of their country. Photo: AFP/File.

Young Algerians parade in front of the faculties in Algiers, waving Algerian flags and celebrating, on 2 July 1962, a day after the self-determination referendum on the independence of their country. Photo: AFP/File.