Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—”When we say Palestine is going to liberate the world, it is not a slogan, it is an actual physical situation,” geopolitical analyst Laith Marouf told Orinoco Tribune in a recent interview.

“Look at what is happening in Ukraine,” added Marouf. “They are going to lose their country any minute now. The Americans are abandoning them to defend this colony, which is the cornerstone. The cornerstone of the imperial order is this Zionist Colony. It is the cornerstone of the white supremacist identity.”

The Zionist colony of apartheid Israel is frequently referred to as a US military beachhead in the Middle East. In addition, the colony holds great symbolic and economic value for Western imperialism.

In an interview conducted by Orinoco Tribune and available on Orinoco Tribune’s YouTube channel, Beirut-based Marouf spoke at length about the ongoing Zionist genocide of the people of Palestine.

“Without the existence of this colony,” Marouf elaborated, “the imaginary white man that was fabricated cannot exist—this imaginary white man that was fabricated, that has not only colonized these Arab lands, but also looted and colonized their cultures and religions and is claiming to speak on behalf of my ancestors, Moses, Jesus, and Muhammed, and genociding whole continents in the name of Jesus of Palestine—three continents, the Americas and Oceania—and is now trying to colonize, ethnically cleanse, and genocide Palestine in the name of Moses of Egypt. This is what the liberation of Palestine means. It means they do not only lose control of the trade routes and all these oil and gas fields in the region, they also lose control of the imaginary identity that they fabricated through our genocide.”

As a brief ceasefire came to an end on December 1, the Zionist regime resumed its genocidal campaign of bombing, starving, and displacing Palestinians in hopes of maintaining its colony and erasing its humiliating rout at the hands of Palestinian liberation fighters during Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, on October 7.

“October 7th, from day one, had permanent achievements. No matter what came after or what is unfolding now, the Israeli military has suffered its greatest defeat since the creation of the Zionist colony,” said Marouf. “There has not been any war, not in 1967, 1973, 1982, counting any war that Israel conducted against the Arabic peoples in the region, they have never lost 12 generals as they did on October 7th. We are talking about 12 brigades they lost that day. So, there is no going back from that. It showed that a Palestinian resistance, if it continues, could defeat completely the Zionist colony, with no help from outside Palestine, and that the Zionist colony needs the backing of all of the Empire and its might—two aircraft carriers, nuclear submarines, and the biggest Armada of ships gathered since World War 2 in one place—to defend this colony against the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, in the Gaza extermination camp. So, these achievements are permanent.”

“This already shows that the end of the Zionist colony is foretold,” Marouf emphasized. “It is about how will this Zionist colony end. Will it end the same way as South Africa, where the Jewish supremacist elite accepts equality and a big chunk of them go to another land where they can continue to have supremacy as white people, whether it is in Canada, the US, Australia, or or any of the European countries that they came from, and some of them will stay, accepting equality. That is one option. The other is, as we see, they want to have nuclear Holocaust. They want to bring a world war. But, in the end, the Zionist colony will cease to exist.”

The entire interview may be viewed on Orinoco Tribune’s YouTube channel.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by Steve Lalla

OT/SL/SC

