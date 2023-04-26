The third round of peace talks between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) will take place in Havana, Cuba, on May 2. This was reported by Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez via social media.

“Starting next May 2, we will host the celebration of the Third Cycle of the Roundtable for Peace Talks between the Colombian government and the ELN in Havana,” the Cuban foreign minister wrote on Tuesday, April 25.

Acogeremos desde el próximo 2 de mayo, con la tradicional disposición e imparcialidad de #Cuba en calidad de garante y sede alternativa, la celebración en La Habana del Tercer Ciclo de la Mesa de Diálogos de Paz entre el Gobierno colombiano y el ELN. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) April 25, 2023

In this regard, Minister Rodríguez highlighted that Cuba will act with the traditional willingness and impartiality that characterizes it in its capacity as guarantor and alternative headquarters, reported Telesur.

For its part, the ELN delegation confirmed the date in another tweet, stating that “in the cycle to be held in Havana beginning on May 2,” they will work on three topics: the participation of society, the bilateral ceasefire and humanitarian actions and dynamics.

President of Cuba confirms commitment to peace in Colombia

On Tuesday, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel ratified the commitment to peace in Colombia. Through his social media, the president stated his desire and hope that the parties advance in the negotiations.

“Soon, Cuba will receive the delegations of the Colombian government and the ELN for the third cycle of the roundtable for peace dialogues. We ratify our commitment to peace in Colombia, with the hope that the parties in this cycle will achieve progress in the agreed agenda,” Díaz-Canel wrote.

En breve #Cuba recibirá a las delegaciones del Gobierno y el ELN para la celebración del Tercer Ciclo de la Mesa de Diálogos de Paz. Ratificamos nuestro compromiso con la Paz en Colombia, con la esperanza de que las Partes en este ciclo logren avances en la agenda pactada. — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) April 25, 2023

The parties will return to Cuba after a month’s break to begin discussing the six points of the agenda agreed upon in the second cycle that concluded in Mexico.

The starting point will be an agreement to achieve a bilateral ceasefire. The Colombian government delegation will travel to Havana this Wednesday, April 26.

Negotiations between the government and the guerrilla were interrupted for four years. However, they resumed in November 2022 in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, and later took place in Mexico.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

