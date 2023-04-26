On Monday, Bloomberg reported that 19 countries already want to join the BRICS. Of these countries, 13 officially applied for membership, and the remaining six did so informally.

South Africa’s ambassador to BRICS stated that Iran and Saudi Arabia are among the nations that have formally asked to join the group. We also know that Algeria, Egypt and Indonesia have applied to join. The ambassador further named Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and one West African and two East African countries he did not identify as nations that have expressed interest in joining the group.

The foreign ministers of the five BRICS members will meet in June to decide on possible member additions to the organization and other strategic issues.

Before our eyes, the largest organization in the world is forming. It will likely act as a real counterbalance to the traditional G7 coalition. In any case, China will remain the leader there because the economy determines everything.

Obviously, the United States, the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom will pretend that BRICS+ has absolutely no significance; they will continue with their usual policy due to high inertia. However, the important thing is to have an organization that can form a collective agenda and implement it in its own interest.

It is to be expected that the process will not be quick. Additionally, the presence of such a large number of member countries will require a reform of the organization.

