Tokyo Olympics: Yulimar Rojas and Alberto Mestre Qualify in Their Respective Events (Videos)

On Friday, July 30, Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas qualified for the women’s triple jump final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Rojas needed only one jump to qualify, clearing 14.77 meters. In addition, Venezuelan swimmer Alberto Mestre qualified for the men’s 50 meter freestyle semifinals, clocking 21.96 seconds.

Rojas came first in both of her groups, beating Ana Peleteiro of Spain, who finished second with 14.62 meters, and Thea Lafond, who finished third with 14.60 meters. Although Rojas had two more chances, she chose not to opt for them as she had already qualified.

RELATED CONTENT:‘You’re Counting it Wrong’: Readers Blast New York Times for Putting US at top of Olympic Medal Rankings

Rojas came to Tokyo as leader of the World Athletics ranking, where she has held her position for more than 100 weeks, having the second best record of all time: 15.43 meters. Rojas won the silver medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games with a mark of 14.98 meters, behind Colombia’s Caterine Ibarguen, who won gold with 15.17 meters.

The triple jump final will be held on Sunday, August 1, at 7:15 a.m. Venezuela time.

Here is the video of Rojas’ jump at the semifinals:

Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas has come first in her triple jump group. She's set for gold at the weekend!

🇻🇪🥇 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/6I0Cm5afrz — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) July 30, 2021

Alberto Mestre, for his part, achieved a time of 21.96 seconds in the men’s 50-meter freestyle competition, qualifying for the semifinals that will take place on Saturday, July 30, at 10 p.m. Caracas time.

This is the video of Mestre’s semifinals qualification:

#30Jul | Alberto Mestre 🇻🇪 clasificó a la semifinal de natación de #Tokyo2020 en la prueba de 50 metros libres. El nadador llegó en cuarto lugar de su heat con un tiempo de 21.96.pic.twitter.com/WKgX6jhYVz — El Diario (@eldiario) July 30, 2021

RELATED CONTENT: Julio Mayora Rewards Venezuela a Silver Medal in Weightlifting at Tokyo Olympics – Dedicates to Hugo Chávez (Videos)

Meanwhile, Venezuelan swimmer Jeserik Pinto, who participated in the women’s 50-meter freestyle on July 30, finished third in her group with 25.65 seconds. However, her time was not enough to qualify.

This is a video of her participation:

#VenezuelaEnTokyo Jeserik Pinto es tercera en el heat eliminatorio 7 de los 50 metros libres con 25.65#JuegosOlimpicos #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/2BIgX9Rkyp — Punto Olímpico #Tokyo2020 (@PuntoOlimpico) July 30, 2021

Venezuelan athlete Ahymara Espinoza also participated, on July 30, in the shot put competition, achieving a throw of 17.17 meters, which was also not enough to qualify.

Moreover, Jhonattan Vegas finished 11th in round 2 of men’s golf, while the men’s volleyball team lost to Canada 3-0 (25-13, 25-22 and 25-12).

Featured image: Yulimar Rojas in her triple jump event in which she cleared 14.77 meters, qualifying for the final with first place in the semifinal. Photo from Alba Ciudad.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Translation

OT/GMS/SC