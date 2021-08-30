TOMORROW TUESDAY: August 31 Webinar with Hector Bejar, Peru’s Former Foreign Affairs Minister

The date for the webinar had to be moved from August 24 to August 31

Héctor Béjar, former guerrilla fighter and President Pedro Castillo’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru will be the guess on the Venezuela/ALBA-TCP webinar series sponsored by the Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ) along with the Alberto Lovera Bolivarian Circle of New York, led by Williams Camacaro.

Date: Tuesday, August 31

Time: 4pm (PST), 7pm (EST)

Platforms: Zoom (with translation to English) and Facebook (without translation)

His resignation as Peru’s foreign minister is undoubtedly the first and hardest blow against the current government of President Castillo and the process of change that the president is trying to promote. Bejar was the most important member in Castillo’s entire cabinet, the one with the greatest ideological formation and with deep knowledge of Peru.

This webinar will be in Spanish language with English translation within the Zoom platform. It will also be broadcasted to Facebook through the Alliance for Global Justice FB page.

• What does his sudden exit from Pedro Castillo’s cabinet mean?

• What does the appointment of a new ultra-right wing chancellor mean?

• What will be the future of Peru’s foreign relations?

• Where the new government of Pedro Castillo is heading?

Sponsored by:

• Alliance for Global Justice

• Alberto Lovera Bolivarian Circle of New York

• Chicago ALBA Solidarity

• Peru Libre, New York City

• Code Pink

• Orinoco Tribune

• Council on Hemispheric Affairs (COHA)

• Task Force on the Americas

• Frente Hugo Chavez para la Defensa de los Pueblos, Vancouver

• Massachusetts Peace Action

Featured image: AFGJ poster inviting to the webinar with Hector Bejar. Photo courtesy of AFGJ.

(AFGJ)