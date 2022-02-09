UN Requests Venezuelan Government and Opposition to Resume Mexico Talks

On Monday, February 7, the United Nations (UN) asked the government of Venezuela and the opposition to resume the dialogue in Mexico.

Farahn Haq, spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, stated, “The Secretary General urges the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Unitary Platform of Venezuela to resume negotiations and remain fully committed to an inclusive and meaningful dialogue.”

Haq added that Secretary General Guterres urges the international community to support a negotiated solution to resolve the current situation in Venezuela. “The secretary-general reiterates his support for Norway’s role as facilitator, and calls on all members of the international community to support a negotiated solution that belongs to and is run by Venezuelans themselves,” declared Haq.

RELATED CONTENT: Pro-US Opposition Calls for Dialogue with Venezuelan Government: Another Turn of the Screw or Just a Guise?

When asked if the UN has received a formal request to coordinate the negotiation, the spokesperson commented, “We were asked, on Friday [February 4], about the Venezuelan dialogue, and what I can tell you is that, at this moment, the United Nations has not received any formal request.”

Last year’s negotiations had been suspended in October 2021 after the kidnapping of diplomat Alex Saab by the United States. In this regard, President Maduro has stated that there would have to be “positive changes” in Alex Saab’s situation for the government could resume the talks with the Venezuelan right.

Featured image: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres wants resumption of Mexico Talks. File photo

(LaIguanaTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.