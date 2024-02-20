The president of Venezuela’s National Assembly (AN), Jorge Rodríguez, said this Monday that the proposals presented that day by the far-right political parties belonging to the so-called Unitary Platform (PU) will be included in the draft that is being prepared for Venezuela’s electoral schedule amid preparations for the presidential elections that will take place this year.

“There is a draft that has been shared with all the sectors that have participated in previous meetings,” said Rodríguez during a press conference, after concluding a meeting with representatives of the PU. “We are going to review the proposals brought by the so-called Unitary Platform so that everyone feels included in the process of building the electoral schedule for the CNE.”

During the press conference, Rodríguez said that the PU suggestions “will be evaluated with the same priority with which all the proposals have been.”

Asked about a possible date for the elections, the president of the AN stated that all political sectors, including the PU, presented their proposals, which will be evaluated and incorporated into the draft; however, he recalled, it is the CNE that is the sole entity in charge of calling elections and establishing the schedule.

New meetings with political parties

“This is the way we democrats do things, not those who have ulterior agendas, agendas of violence, of horror, of harm against the people of Venezuela,” Rodríguez added.

This Monday afternoon, the National Assembly will hold a new meeting with the representatives of various political parties to debate the draft to be presented this weekend. After concluding this meeting, the AN is expected to present a final proposal, which will be presented to the National Electoral Council (CNE).

“I want to inform you that today, at six in the afternoon, we will receive the representatives of the political parties, who have already reviewed the draft that was presented to them yesterday, and after this meeting takes place, we will be in a position to have the project drafted,” said Rodríguez.

All political parties joined the dialogue

In this regard, he pointed out that with the meeting held this Monday at the Federal Legislative Palace, all the opposition political parties in Venezuela joined the dialogue alongside the nine political organizations that make up the Great Patriotic Pole.

“We are receiving all proposals without making prejudgments,” he said. Last Wednesday, it was also agreed to create a commission that will serve for consultation and permanent discussion on the activities that will be carried out within the framework of the 2024 presidential elections.

Likewise, it was agreed to prepare a document concerning the three fundamental principles upon which all parties agreed to in their talks.

Social Agreement signed in 2022 was breached

Rodríguez added that the Social Agreement signed in November 2022 with a sector of the opposition was totally violated. This led the representative of the United States, James Story, to prevent the release of the country’s foreign assets.

According to the agreement, the United Nations was to establish the Fund for the Social Protection of the People of Venezuela in order to return Venezuela’s assets.

“We made a point that none of the underlying points have been respected,” Rodríguez pointed out.

The Barbados Agreement has also been violated by sectors of the opposition.

During the press conference, the president of the AN was consulted about the various agreements that have been signed with the Venezuelan opposition and stated that “the documents signed with the opposition all establish that we are all obliged to respect the constitution, laws, peace, and rejecting violence.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

