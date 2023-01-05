Local sources confirmed that there were likely casualties among US forces, as the missiles reportedly struck the facility’s housing section

Washington’s military base in the occupied Al-Omar oilfield in Syria’s eastern governorate of Deir Ezzor, came under intense rocket fire late on 30 December in what has been described as the largest attack “of its kind,” with media suggesting the likelihood of US military casualties.

“The American base in the Al-Omar oil field in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor was subjected to violent missile strikes of unknown origin this evening,” a Russian media correspondent reported.

The correspondent also quoted local sources as saying that the sounds of massive explosions were heard in the vicinity of the base before US military aircraft were seen heavily patrolling the skies. The sources confirmed that the missile barrage targeted the Green Zone area of the facility, where the troops are normally housed.

“There were [most likely] casualties among the American forces,” the sources added, citing the fact that the missiles accurately hit their targets.

Loud warning sirens were heard, as helicopters and ambulances were seen rushing into the facility. Forces belonging to the US-backed Kurdish proxy, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as well as US military personnel, closed all roads leading to the base and oilfield “for fear of any further attack.”

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack – although attacks of this sort are usually attributed to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) or groups linked to it.

This is the second attack on the Al-Omar base this month, the last of which took place on 17 December. As was the case in yesterday’s attack, no statement was released by US Central Command (CENTCOM), contrary to what normally happens after such attacks. Although not as large as the latest attack, the last one was also described to have been larger than usual.

As Washington bolsters its occupation of northern Syria and continues its systematic campaign of looting the country’s natural resources, it is possible that – as was the case in the last two attacks on the Al-Omar base – that attacks against US bases in Syria will not only become more frequent, but will also become larger, more intense, and more likely to result in casualties.

(The Cradle)

