April 21, 2023
Bolivian President Luis Arce (left) holding a replica of the sword of Simón Bolívar (the Liberator), a gift from Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (right), during a bilateral agreements signing ceremony held in Miraflores Palace, Caracas, April 20, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@LuchoXBolivia.

