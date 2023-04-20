April 20, 2023
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (right) shakes hands with Russian Minister for Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov (left) this Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas. Photo: Presidential Press.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (right) shakes hands with Russian Minister for Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov (left) this Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas. Photo: Presidential Press.